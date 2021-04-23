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Terral Writes to Ron Tyler (EMA),Super-Variant Spreading in Africa, Arkansas Mom Fired for Refusing Vax, Earth Changes, and More 04.23.2021
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692 views • April 23, 2021
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Terral Writes to Ron Tyler and Terry at Emergency Management Associates
Written by Terral
Watch Terral’s Friday Video Report (04.23.2021):
April 23, 2021
Hi Karen, Marv, Bonnie, Richard, Delilah, and Ron Tyler-Terry:
Thank you for writing. I hope that you guys and gals are okay with me sending you this group email, as each of you have helped me in the earthquake department over the years.
Here are some interesting links with a possible event for our investigation, if you have time to search around the web. This is in my watch area and something appears to have happened relating to the anticipated major uplift event like we saw in the Origination Zone. Ron Tyler saw this coming too and selected the same watch area. There may be something to this, but there will be local News stories in the region if there was that much shaking going on.
https://strangesounds.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/M7.2-earthquake-Colombia-april-22-2021-1.jpg
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/fr/seismes/info-seisme/6214386/mag7quake-Apr-22-2021-339-Km-al-norte-de-Cartagena-Colombia.html
Ron Tyler: Please forward a copy of this message to Terry and your people ASAP. We are both watching the Caribbean region for this kind of event that is projected by my modeling to strike at the 10-km depth. Please look through the links below for information that I feel will help you and Terry connect more of the dots about what is really happening all around us and below our feet in the earth mantle transition zone.
Superplume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wBMpAYSrQAmjHc7kZBNhQc-650-80.jpg
--
GOING VIRAL: ‘World’s most mutated’ Covid strain with 34 mutations is found as fears grow super-variant may prolong pandemic
Submitted by New
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2745615/scientists-world-most-mutated-covid-strain/
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Arkansas mom claims she was fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Submitted by David
https://www.kait8.com/2021/04/23/arkansas-mom-claims-she-was-fired-refusing-covid-vaccine/
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 17 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Terral Writes to Ron Tyler and Terry at Emergency Management Associates
Written by Terral
Watch Terral’s Friday Video Report (04.23.2021):
April 23, 2021
Hi Karen, Marv, Bonnie, Richard, Delilah, and Ron Tyler-Terry:
Thank you for writing. I hope that you guys and gals are okay with me sending you this group email, as each of you have helped me in the earthquake department over the years.
Here are some interesting links with a possible event for our investigation, if you have time to search around the web. This is in my watch area and something appears to have happened relating to the anticipated major uplift event like we saw in the Origination Zone. Ron Tyler saw this coming too and selected the same watch area. There may be something to this, but there will be local News stories in the region if there was that much shaking going on.
https://strangesounds.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/M7.2-earthquake-Colombia-april-22-2021-1.jpg
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/fr/seismes/info-seisme/6214386/mag7quake-Apr-22-2021-339-Km-al-norte-de-Cartagena-Colombia.html
Ron Tyler: Please forward a copy of this message to Terry and your people ASAP. We are both watching the Caribbean region for this kind of event that is projected by my modeling to strike at the 10-km depth. Please look through the links below for information that I feel will help you and Terry connect more of the dots about what is really happening all around us and below our feet in the earth mantle transition zone.
Superplume Article: https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wBMpAYSrQAmjHc7kZBNhQc-650-80.jpg
--
GOING VIRAL: ‘World’s most mutated’ Covid strain with 34 mutations is found as fears grow super-variant may prolong pandemic
Submitted by New
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2745615/scientists-world-most-mutated-covid-strain/
--
Arkansas mom claims she was fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Submitted by David
https://www.kait8.com/2021/04/23/arkansas-mom-claims-she-was-fired-refusing-covid-vaccine/
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 17 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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