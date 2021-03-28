Satire Smokey Daze Haze Standup Set 002 Anime Black Clover JoJo DBZ Naruto AoT Pokemon Comedy Parody

Satire Smokey Daze Haze Standup Set 002 Anime Black Clover, JoJo (Bizarre Adventure), DBZ (DragonBall Z), Naruto, AoT (Attack on Titan), Pokemon Comedy Parody. Fun set without cursing talking about various Anime including Tuxedo Mask from Sailor Moon too.



I never seen anybody dedicate a standup comedy set to Anime only so I thought it would be interesting even if tossed in some King of The Hill for fun :). Its hard to find Anime mainstream enough or able to describe in a way that somebody might have no idea about it yet still find it amusing or funny. I think this will probably be my weakest set though if it does well maybe I'll do more Anime related sets having MHA, Voltron (Go-Lion), Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, Food Wars, One Punch Man, and Fire Force. I'm thinking this is probably going to be the only Anime set unless its somewhat popular or well recieved. IT was fun to do, I'm more subdued doing a bit of a different style compared to other Sets. I don't really curse when talking about Anime heh.



Smokey Daze Haze keeps the magician code not revealing where the illusion or reality end or meet to weave a tapestry.



Please understand this is just a Character doing a Standup Comedy Set so don't take anything too serious or get upset. I've seen a lot of standup growing up having favorites including Andy Kaufman, George Carlin, Steven Wright, among others I wont name :). I'll never forget how much it struck me when Andy Kaufman like takes everybody out for Milk/Cookies at end of one of his shows having all these buses waiting. I like how he would immerse himself into the characters really pushing the limits from the Pro Wrestling antics to singing "Here I Come To Save The Day"... George Carlin I don't need to explain much as he had his career pretty long heh. Steven Wright I was exposed to early on around the time he started so I like his style its hard to explain. I try not to imitate or copy anybody though still show respect for them or understand certain aspects or things they did well. In later sets I sing at the end to wait until the camera stops recording which Andy Kaufman I guess it might remind people of heh.



I grew up with like these mad lib style adventure books where would put name or certain information then have it filled in. So I liked that idea so anybody can pretend they are me or relate by not seeing what I look like for the most part. Jim Morrison of The Doors would perform with his back to the crowd so I thought that or looking over my shoulder as if backstage would be a cool way to setup ;). I kicked around the idea of putting a paper bag on my head as liked Night Shift which had the Unknown Comic Unmasked many knew from Gong Show. Then I wouldn't be able to see or talk properly as it would alter my voice losing emotion etc. Thus far its really the only character I planned out I did 4 sets.



#SmokeyDazeHaze​

#StandupSet002​

#SatireComedyParody​

#SatireBlackComedy​

#ParodyComedy​

#AnimeStandupSet​

#DazeHaze​

#SmokeyDaze