BIOLOGY OF BELIEF - Bruce Lipton | London Real

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When you want to supercharge your life, you need to really understand how our thoughts and beliefs come into play. This is something that guest Dr. Bruce Lipton has put a lot of time and research into.
He’s a developmental biologist that is shaking the foundation of conventional science.
Read on to learn more about the science and philosophy of Dr. Bruce Lipton, and how it goes hand in hand with the power of belief and its effect on epigenetics and DNA manipulation.
Watch the full episode here: londonreal.tv/bruce
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