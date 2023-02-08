READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 93
1 The LORD reigns, He is clothed with majesty; The LORD is clothed, He has girded Himself with strength. Surely the world is established, so that it cannot be moved.
2 Your throne is established from of old; You are from everlasting.
3 The floods have lifted up, O LORD, The floods have lifted up their voice; The floods lift up their waves.
4 The LORD on high is mightier Than the noise of many waters, Than the mighty waves of the sea.
5 Your testimonies are very sure; Holiness adorns Your house, O LORD, forever.
(Ps. 93:1-5 NKJ)
