Will Red Heifers Start War with Arabs 04/23/2024

Today is all about the Red Heifers. Will these animals cause a War with the Arabs? We take a look at the Temple History, the removal of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian State and much more!





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



