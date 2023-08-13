P.2 I am on a GARLIC BENDER: Help me! (Might Bead Happy have a secret garlic addiction?) MVI_3613-5merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3eb43782-b85f-4912-9996-188bc0f02f44

Please help me! From 3 garlic bulbs a day to 6. Bulbs, not cloves, bulbs: at least 60 cloves’ worth. My addiction to garlic is taking over my life. Let my descent into garlic hell steer you away from this evil bulb. DO NOT INTRODUCE YOUR CHILDREN TO GARLIC.