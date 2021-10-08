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What is our Life's Mission?
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20 views • October 08, 2021
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Navasit and Suchada:
What is our life’s mission?
- Why are we not aware of our life’s mission?
- Is our life mission to complete the unfinished business from past lives?
- Is the ascension the soul mission in this life time?
- Do old souls and young souls have the same mission?
- Does the older soul have the harder life?
- Before reincarnation, have we already known our exams and solution and if yes, why do we forget them?
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless
My energy updates and pearl of wisdom 3-5 posts per week: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/posts
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
FB https://web.facebook.com/katharina.bless (shadow banned!)
What is our life’s mission?
- Why are we not aware of our life’s mission?
- Is our life mission to complete the unfinished business from past lives?
- Is the ascension the soul mission in this life time?
- Do old souls and young souls have the same mission?
- Does the older soul have the harder life?
- Before reincarnation, have we already known our exams and solution and if yes, why do we forget them?
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless
My energy updates and pearl of wisdom 3-5 posts per week: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/posts
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
FB https://web.facebook.com/katharina.bless (shadow banned!)
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