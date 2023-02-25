Create New Account
2/25/2023 -- Turkey on Earthquake Watch for potential new large event -- Key West Geoglyph found!
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

Turkey is on watch for a potential 3rd large earthquake this week, going up to M7.0 range possible as explained in this video.


The end of this video covers the newest discovery I made of a giant geoglyph in the shallow waters 20 miles West of Key West Florida ! The 3000 foot long geoglyph in the shape of an Iguana can be seen here: 24°34'53.29"N 82° 8'41.55"W located in the starfort shaped "The Marquesas Key(s)"



