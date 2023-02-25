2/25/2023 -- Turkey on Earthquake Watch for potential new large event -- Key West Geoglyph found!

Turkey is on watch for a potential 3rd large earthquake this week, going up to M7.0 range possible as explained in this video.
The end of this video covers the newest discovery I made of a giant geoglyph in the shallow waters 20 miles West of Key West Florida ! The 3000 foot long geoglyph in the shape of an Iguana can be seen here: 24°34'53.29"N 82° 8'41.55"W located in the starfort shaped "The Marquesas Key(s)"
Higher resolution screenshots are here: https://twitter.com/RealDutchsinse/st...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.