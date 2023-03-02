2023.03.02 15 Minute Cities [VIDS & LINKS]

Thread Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/ed8f2058-b9d0-4d81-b652-a66e2001206c
Putin to suspend Russia participation in New START Treaty, last nuclear arms control pact with US
■
https://justthenews.com/government/security/putin-suspend-russias-last-remaining-nuclear-arms-control-treaty-us
➖
15 MINUTE CITIES - Are NOT about convenience. @SGTnewsNetwork
■
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/42018
➖
What is a ‘15-minute city’?
■
https://t.me/risingharvest/4033
➖
Cleveland’s plans to become the first 15-minute city in The United States
■
https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/44744
➖
Inside Cleveland’s plans to become a 15-minute city
■
https://www.fastcompany.com/90823679/cleveland-15-minute-city
➖
15-Minute City Insanity Is Only ‘Climate Change’ Lockdown Madness
■
https://truthcomestolight.com/15-minute-city-insanity-is-only-climate-change-lockdown-madness/
➖
Governments are about to introduce Climate Change Lockdowns disguised as “15 Minute Cities” under the UN Agenda 2030 directive & WEF Great Reset plan
■
https://expose-news.com/2022/12/13/climate-change-lockdowns-15-min-city/
➖
The Great Reset | 15-Minute Cities - "You Will Only Have the Freedom to Operate within the Part You Will Live. You Will Have to Go Out An Approved Route." - Katie Hopkins
■
https://rumble.com/v23utaq-the-great-reset-15-minute-cities-you-will-only-have-the.html
➖
15 Minute Cities | The Great Reset + "A Vision for the Future" - Pat Gelsinger (CEO of Intel)
■
https://www.brighteon.com/4af3b214-93af-4f29-a597-041ff80072b0
➖
The Plan To Wreck America | By Mike Whitney | The Unz Review | February 25, 2023
■
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/02/no_author/the-plan-to-wreck-america/
➖
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit
➖
➖
