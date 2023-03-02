2023.03.02 15 Minute Cities [VIDS & LINKS]





Thread Part 1

https://www.brighteon.com/ed8f2058-b9d0-4d81-b652-a66e2001206c







Putin to suspend Russia participation in New START Treaty, last nuclear arms control pact with US

■

https://justthenews.com/government/security/putin-suspend-russias-last-remaining-nuclear-arms-control-treaty-us





➖





15 MINUTE CITIES - Are NOT about convenience. @SGTnewsNetwork

■

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/42018





➖





What is a ‘15-minute city’?

■

https://t.me/risingharvest/4033





➖





Cleveland’s plans to become the first 15-minute city in The United States

■

https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/44744









➖





Inside Cleveland’s plans to become a 15-minute city

■

https://www.fastcompany.com/90823679/cleveland-15-minute-city





➖





15-Minute City Insanity Is Only ‘Climate Change’ Lockdown Madness

■

https://truthcomestolight.com/15-minute-city-insanity-is-only-climate-change-lockdown-madness/





➖





Governments are about to introduce Climate Change Lockdowns disguised as “15 Minute Cities” under the UN Agenda 2030 directive & WEF Great Reset plan

■

https://expose-news.com/2022/12/13/climate-change-lockdowns-15-min-city/





➖





The Great Reset | 15-Minute Cities - "You Will Only Have the Freedom to Operate within the Part You Will Live. You Will Have to Go Out An Approved Route." - Katie Hopkins

■

https://rumble.com/v23utaq-the-great-reset-15-minute-cities-you-will-only-have-the.html





➖





15 Minute Cities | The Great Reset + "A Vision for the Future" - Pat Gelsinger (CEO of Intel)

■

https://www.brighteon.com/4af3b214-93af-4f29-a597-041ff80072b0





➖





The Plan To Wreck America | By Mike Whitney | The Unz Review | February 25, 2023

■

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/02/no_author/the-plan-to-wreck-america/









➖

Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit

➖





🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





➖

💎TREASURE💎

■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net

➖



