Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 19 June 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

📍Units of the Sever Group of Forces took up more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops defeated manpower and hardware concentration areas of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one air assault brigade, and two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novaya Sech, Alekseyevka, Pisarevka, Andreyevka, Ryzhevka, and Kondratovka (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on units of one mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade close to Udy and Reznikovo (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses were over 220 servicemen, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one field artillery gun, and three ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved their tactical position. Russian troops defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Kolodeznoye, Peschanoye, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were over 200 troops, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved their tactical position. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Seversk, Vyemka, Minkovka, Fyodorovka, Kleban-Byk, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine losses were up to 205 troops, two pickup trucks, two field artillery guns, and two ammunition depots.

🚩 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces advanced deep into enemy defences and liberated Novonikolayevka of the Donetsk People's Republic.

💥 Russian troops defeated formations of three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one jaeger brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two marine brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Novosergeyevka, Petrovskogo, Grodovka, Krasnoarmeysk, and Rusin Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 460 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, including one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued to advance deep into enemy defences, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Poddubnoye, Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region), and Stepovoye (Depropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 195 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and two artillery systems.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces defeated formations of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one coastal defence brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Malaya Tokmachka, Kamenskoye, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️The enemy losses were up to 85 troops, nine motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck one Ukrainian defence industry enterprise, workshops for the production and assembly of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, their storage sites, ammunition and POL depots, as well as temporary deployment areas of AFU, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down seven U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 234 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost:

🔹 663 aircraft,

🔹 283 helicopters,

🔹 64,440 unmanned aerial vehicles,

🔹 611 anti-aircraft missile systems,

🔹 23,963 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

🔹 1,572 MLRS combat vehicles,

🔹 26,372 field artillery guns and mortars,

🔹 37,029 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.