Matt Hancock Is a Pathological Liar
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

No surprise there of course...

He has recently claimed that he has “never heard of Midazolam until after these conspiracy theories started floating around.”

Here’s a video of him acknowledging the distribution of midazolam and morphine to care homes during a House of Commons meeting over zoom during the height of the madness in 2020.

Source @Real World News

pathological liarmatt hancockmidazolam

