Matt Hancock Is a Pathological Liar

No surprise there of course...
He has recently claimed that he has “never heard of Midazolam until after these conspiracy theories started floating around.”
Here’s a video of him acknowledging the distribution of midazolam and morphine to care homes during a House of Commons meeting over zoom during the height of the madness in 2020.
Source @Real World News
