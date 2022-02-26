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Overgrown Boys Replacing Men: Globohomo Cabal Desperate to Kill Masculinity
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80 views • February 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Open a newspaper or turn on CNN, and you’ll hear endless babble about so-called toxic masculinity as a root of problems in America. America doesn’t have toxic masculinity. Of course not. Millions of men are secluded in their parents’ basements. Tristan Sartor is the founder of the Order of Social Antiquity. Everything about OSA is about reviving the superior traditions and practices of the past. That means real Christianity. It means families. It means dressing well, and thinking right.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsg0q-overgrown-boys-replacing-men-globohomo-cabal-desperate-to-kill-masculinity.html
Open a newspaper or turn on CNN, and you’ll hear endless babble about so-called toxic masculinity as a root of problems in America. America doesn’t have toxic masculinity. Of course not. Millions of men are secluded in their parents’ basements. Tristan Sartor is the founder of the Order of Social Antiquity. Everything about OSA is about reviving the superior traditions and practices of the past. That means real Christianity. It means families. It means dressing well, and thinking right.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsg0q-overgrown-boys-replacing-men-globohomo-cabal-desperate-to-kill-masculinity.html
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