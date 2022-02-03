60,120 Youtube views: US and China Collaborated to Make a Deadly Coronavirus

Originally posted on YouTube on Apr 16, 2020. This video had 60,120 views and 1.9K likes. In less than a week after Dr. Breggin and Ginger Breggin broke the news about the combined American and Chinese research that created a deadly SARS-Corona virus in 2015, Donald Trump heard about and cancelled funding for the ongoing project. See the Breggin's Coronavirus Resource Center on www.breggin.com for all the latest information, reports and videos. US and Chinese researchers, funded by the United States and Chinese governments, teamed up to create a deadly new coronavirus that is extremely similar in its effects to the coronavirus that is causing the current pandemic. The research is described in detail in a December 2015 scientific article published in prestigious Nature Medicine. The article and PDFs of its entire bibliography can be found on www.breggin.com, along with a blog by Dr. Breggin about the implications. In this video, Dr. Breggin describes how the American/Chinese manufactured coronavirus mimicked nearly all aspects of SARS-CoV-2, including pneumonia, increasing lethality in older and/or infirm mice and resistance to treatment. The research also sounds a warning that the manmade 2015 virus was resistant to vaccines. It is beyond belief that the US has funded a collaboration with China involving the creation of a coronavirus that has all the attributes of a devastating biological weapon. The Chinese were from the now-infamous Wuhan Institute which was known to have two potentially deadly hazards: poor safety measures and direct connections to the Chinese military. NIH, including the Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, continued support for the research even after warnings about its dangers were sounded by the research community. Visit Dr. Breggin's Coronavirus Resource Center @ https://breggin.com/coronavirus-resource-center/





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