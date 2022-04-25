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X22 Report B 04. 24. 22.
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230 views • April 25, 2022
Ep. 2758b - Election Fraud Exposed, Media Blackout, [HRC] Trapped, White Swan Event
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The [DS] /[HRC] are panicking, the patriots have caught them in a cover up scheme. There is no escape from this, the more they push the worse it gets. Trump at the rally points out that the election fraud is being exposed. The people are seeing the truth and EM is pulling the bull horn away form the [DS]. Scavino drops clues, a video of a white swan.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] /[HRC] are panicking, the patriots have caught them in a cover up scheme. There is no escape from this, the more they push the worse it gets. Trump at the rally points out that the election fraud is being exposed. The people are seeing the truth and EM is pulling the bull horn away form the [DS]. Scavino drops clues, a video of a white swan.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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