Democrats Politicize Kentucky Shooter

Daily Caller Reporter Chrissy Clark and Washington Editor for The Spectator Amber Athey join The Chris Salcedo Show to discuss the recent Louisville Shooting and how the Democrats are using these mass shootings to advance their political agenda.
