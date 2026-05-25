EMERGENCY MUST WATCH MANKINDS IGNORANCE WILL KILL US ALL!

Powerful MUST WATCH interview with one of the worlds greatest woman.

Christine Massey has and continues to destroy all lies surrounding VIRUSES.

THERE IS NO COVID 19... EBOLA... HANTAVIRUS ITS ALL LIES!!!!





This video the entire world must watch and view Christine Massey's incredible VERIFIABLE TRUTH EXPOSING ALL THE LIES FROM EVERY GOVERNMENT IN THE WORLD... AND CDC, FDA, HEALTH CANADA ECT





We are all being lied to there is no virus spreading the same people that were behind the covid 19 lie are now going to finish the job taking out mankind if they are not stopped.... and why EVERYONE worldwide must see and learn these truths laid bare powerfully for the world and WAKE UP AND TAKE ACTION!





MANKIND is under immense attack now on EVERY level... only TRUTH can correct the consciousness of the mind of man and insure action worldwide occurs to take this evil down.





The CDC also failed to provide/cite even 1 study wherein the purported genome of the alleged "hantavirus" was found intact (as opposed to computer modeled) or that scientifically demonstrated contagion of the symptoms allegedly caused by "hantavirus" (because no such studies exist).





https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/cdc-confesses-our-dhcpp-experts-have





****





Welcome Aboard the Hantavirus Cruise - Dr Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/welcome-aboard-the-hantavirus-cruise





The Hanta Hype, or: A Tale of Bird-Watchers in Toxic Landfills and How I Learned to Smell a Pharma Rat - Michael Bryant

https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/the-hanta-hype-or-a-tale-of-bird





The Hanta Hustle - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy.com

From Rodent Tissues to Digital Sequences: The Making of a Molecular Ghost and the Displacement of the Chemical Environment

https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/p/the-hanta-hustle





#239 Dr Mark Bailey - The latest in viral fraud fear campaigns, the pseudo scientific hantavirus

https://www.fairfoodforagerfriendsshow.com/podcast/239-dr-mark-bailey-the-latest-in-viral-fraud-fear-campaigns-the-pseudo-scientific-hantavirus





Hollywood's Hantavirus - Dr Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/hollywoods-hantavirus





The so-called discovery of this strain of so-called Hantavirus

https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/so-called-discovery-of-this-strain-of-so-called-hantavirus





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MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





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FLFE links:

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Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3





God bless us all and God Speed to the consciousness of Mankind