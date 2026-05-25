BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EMERGENCY MUST WATCH MANKINDS IGNORANCE WILL KILL US ALL!
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2374 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • Today

Powerful MUST WATCH interview with one of the worlds greatest woman.

Christine Massey has and continues to destroy all lies surrounding VIRUSES.

THERE IS NO COVID 19... EBOLA... HANTAVIRUS ITS ALL LIES!!!!


This video the entire world must watch and view Christine Massey's incredible VERIFIABLE TRUTH EXPOSING ALL THE LIES FROM EVERY GOVERNMENT IN THE WORLD... AND CDC, FDA, HEALTH CANADA ECT


We are all being lied to there is no virus spreading the same people that were behind the covid 19 lie are now going to finish the job taking out mankind if they are not stopped.... and why EVERYONE worldwide must see and learn these truths laid bare powerfully for the world and WAKE UP AND TAKE ACTION!


MANKIND is under immense attack now on EVERY level... only TRUTH can correct the consciousness of the mind of man and insure action worldwide occurs to take this evil down.


The CDC also failed to provide/cite even 1 study wherein the purported genome of the alleged "hantavirus" was found intact (as opposed to computer modeled) or that scientifically demonstrated contagion of the symptoms allegedly caused by "hantavirus" (because no such studies exist).


https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/cdc-confesses-our-dhcpp-experts-have


****


Welcome Aboard the Hantavirus Cruise - Dr Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/welcome-aboard-the-hantavirus-cruise


The Hanta Hype, or: A Tale of Bird-Watchers in Toxic Landfills and How I Learned to Smell a Pharma Rat - Michael Bryant

https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/the-hanta-hype-or-a-tale-of-bird


The Hanta Hustle - Mike Stone, viroLIEgy.com

From Rodent Tissues to Digital Sequences: The Making of a Molecular Ghost and the Displacement of the Chemical Environment

https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/p/the-hanta-hustle


#239 Dr Mark Bailey - The latest in viral fraud fear campaigns, the pseudo scientific hantavirus

https://www.fairfoodforagerfriendsshow.com/podcast/239-dr-mark-bailey-the-latest-in-viral-fraud-fear-campaigns-the-pseudo-scientific-hantavirus


Hollywood's Hantavirus - Dr Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/hollywoods-hantavirus


The so-called discovery of this strain of so-called Hantavirus

https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/so-called-discovery-of-this-strain-of-so-called-hantavirus


MasterPeace remains the greatest protection and restoration of our bodies at the cellular level PROVEN and now more than ever required that every man and woman get it to protect yourself from the attack against all of mankind's existence... EDUCATE YOURSELF AND TAKE ACTION.


Here is the evidence everyone needs to review and share and act as time is of the essence for us all.

To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...

YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3


God bless us all and God Speed to the consciousness of Mankind

Keywords
ebolacovidhantavirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Beyond the plate: How whole-food PLANT PROTEINS influence blood sugar and fullness

Beyond the plate: How whole-food PLANT PROTEINS influence blood sugar and fullness

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Diet Rich in Fermented Foods Linked to Increased Gut Microbiome Diversity, Reduced Inflammation, Stanford Study Finds

Diet Rich in Fermented Foods Linked to Increased Gut Microbiome Diversity, Reduced Inflammation, Stanford Study Finds

Coco Somers
Peppermint oil shows promise as natural blood pressure treatment in U.K. clinical trial

Peppermint oil shows promise as natural blood pressure treatment in U.K. clinical trial

Ava Grace
Prenatal Chlorpyrifos Exposure Linked to Brain Abnormalities, Motor Deficits in Children, Study Finds

Prenatal Chlorpyrifos Exposure Linked to Brain Abnormalities, Motor Deficits in Children, Study Finds

Edison Reed
Gavi Offers to Phase Out Vaccines Containing Thimerosal in Bid to Unlock $600 Million in U.S. Funding

Gavi Offers to Phase Out Vaccines Containing Thimerosal in Bid to Unlock $600 Million in U.S. Funding

Morgan S. Verity
These 4 antioxidants could be the missing link for tired, dull skin

These 4 antioxidants could be the missing link for tired, dull skin

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy