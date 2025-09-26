Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 25 September 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of three mechanised brigades and two assault regiments of the AFU close to Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Khrapovshchina and Yunakovka (Sumy region).





💥 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops hit units of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade close to Bochkovo and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 170 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops are completing the liberation of Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Assault detachments are mopping the city up.

💥 Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Boldyrevka, Kolodeznoye, Petrovka, Smorodkovka, Staroverovka (Kharkov region), and Yampol (DPR).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 220 troops, 13 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns. Eight electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. In an attempt to escape the encirclement south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir in the Donetsk People's Republic, two enemy assault groups were eliminated. During the day, 5.1 square kilometres of the territory were liberated.

💥 Russian troops launched attacks on formations of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Berestok, Ilyinovka, Konstantinovka, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 225 troops, one tank, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and 11 ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, one assault brigade, one air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade near Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Novopavlovka, Rodinskoye, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 530 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 11 pickup trucks, and three artillery guns.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued to advance into the depths of enemy defences. Russian troops launched strikes on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade close to Malomikhaylovka, Orly (Dnepropetrovsk region), Novogrigorovka, and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 280 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces' units inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one coastal defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Verovka, Veseloye, Sadovoye, and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, six uncrewed surface vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces inflicted fire damage on storage and launch sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles as well as temporary deployment areas of the AFU and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.

💥 Two Yak-52 aircraft and ten A-22 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed at a field airdrome.

💥 As a result of the strike against the Patriot SAM system position, the enemy lost a launcher, a control cabin, and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the U.S.-made Patriot SAM system.

💥 The Black Sea Fleet destroyed three AFU boats and 15 uncrewed surface vehicles.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down three guided aerial bombs and 178 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 86,623 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 631 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,246 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,592 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 29,921 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 42,602 support military vehicles.