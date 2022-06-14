Clip 7/20 Trailer Infertility A Diabolical Agenda, A Long History of Crime and Abuse in Medicine Catherine Austin Fitts & Dr Michael Yeadon - Doctors for Covid Ethics Fourth Symposium (mirrored clip)

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Mirrored clip from "Doctors for Covid Ethics Fourth Symposium: Freedom is the Cure" in Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/v180hjf-doctors-for-covid-ethics-fourth-symposium-freedom-is-the-cure.html
Clip 7 Trailer Infertility A Diabolical Agenda, A Long History of Crime and Abuse in Medicine Catherine Austin Fitts & Dr Michael Yeadon
Playlist of all clips is at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e043a6e4-b409-483d-b56f-cda09ebf064f
Next clip in the playlist is at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e043a6e4-b409-483d-b56f-cda09ebf064f?index=8
UK Column page on the event, with full event in a single video, is at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/doctors-for-covid-ethics-fourth-symposium-freedom-is-the-cure
Doctors for COVID Ethics:-
https://doctors4covidethics.org/