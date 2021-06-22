Aaron Russo´s Last Message To Humanity!

You can see how weak and poorly he is here. Shorty after this interview he passed on. After a six-year battle with bladder cancer, Aaron Russo died on August 24, 2007 His words and his fighting spirit will live forever. "Unite, stand up, end the fed."



Wake up people we're being lead to extinction.



Aaron Russo R.I.P. February/2/1943 - August/24/2007

On August 24, 2007, America lost a great human being and a fearless champion of freedom. Aaron Russo is remembered as an entertainment businessman, film maker, Libertarian political figure, and proponent of tax and monetary reform. He was best known in political circles for his documentary movie, America; Freedom to Fascism, which is a clarion call to action against the U.S. Federal Reserve System and the Income Tax. He was a member of Freedom Force and recipient of the Freedom Force Champion-of-Freedom Award.



WHY DID AARON RUSSO REJECT ROCKEFELLER'S INVITATION TO JOIN THE RULING ELITE?



Nick Rockefeller invited Aaron into the Council on Foreign Relations, the exclusive group that rules America from behind the scenes. When Russo objected to loss of freedom for the common man, Rockefeller replied: What do you care about them? They mean nothing to you. Look out for yourself and your family. When Aaron did not agree, their friendship came to a close.



From Wikipedia.

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, producer Aaron Russo began promoting rock and roll shows at local theaters while still a high school student.



Entertainment career.

Five years later the twenty-four-year-old entrepreneur opened his own nightclub in Chicago called the Kinetic Playground which became a driving force in the music business, where Aaron helped create the careers of many legendary performers, such as Led Zeppelin, whom he brought to America for the first time. He also promoted some of the Sixties most successful rock acts, including The Who, Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.