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Ibex saunter down Eilat's beachfront promenade in Eilat Israel
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28 views • March 31, 2020
As more and more countries go under coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown/quarantine and as humans retreat into their homes, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of our biggest cities. Israelis were captivated by the sight of ibex strolling down the beachfront promenade in Eilat.
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