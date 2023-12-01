Create New Account
In These End Times: News, Commentary, and the Scriptures
The Open Scroll
In this video:

Bishop removed by Pope Francis for opposing relaxed policies

Pentagon to deploy AI weapons that autonomously kill human targets

US government unveils Aurora AI supercomputer

Bank branch closures and banking instability

The harassment of Spamouflage and Dragonbridge

Lucid dreams on demand

Human embryo grown without sperm or egg

Aerosolized mRNA vaccine for airborne delivery


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/newsComScriptureDec01.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

aipentagonweapon

