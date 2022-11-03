Making bread without milk or eggs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I named this creation "Survival Bread" because I
wanted to see if it was possible to make bread without perishable or
refrigerated items. Its not like the
bread you are used to, but its still good.
1 cup Flour
1/8 cup Sugar
1 tbls Salt
1 tbls Baking Powder
1/2 tbls Yeast
1 tbls Corn Starch (in the video, I scooped up more than a table spoon, but I did not use all of it)
1/4 cup Oil
1 cup Water (I used 1 cup of water in the video, however, less can be used.)
I pre-heated the oven to 350 deg. and baked the bread for 40 to 45 minutes.