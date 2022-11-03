Making bread without milk or eggs

I named this creation "Survival Bread" because I
wanted to see if it was possible to make bread without perishable or
refrigerated items. Its not like the
bread you are used to, but its still good.
1 cup Flour
1/8 cup Sugar
1 tbls Salt
1 tbls Baking Powder
1/2 tbls Yeast
1 tbls Corn Starch (in the video, I scooped up more than a table spoon, but I did not use all of it)
1/4 cup Oil
1 cup Water (I used 1 cup of water in the video, however, less can be used.)
I pre-heated the oven to 350 deg. and baked the bread for 40 to 45 minutes.
