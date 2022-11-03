Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Making bread without milk or eggs
569 views
channel image
Six Gun Cross
Published 21 days ago |

I named this creation "Survival Bread" because I wanted to see if it was possible to make bread without perishable or refrigerated items.  Its not like the bread you are used to, but its still good.

1 cup Flour

1/8 cup Sugar

1 tbls Salt

1 tbls Baking Powder

1/2 tbls Yeast

1 tbls Corn Starch (in the video, I scooped up more than a table spoon, but I did not use all of it)

1/4 cup Oil

1 cup Water (I used 1 cup of water in the video, however, less can be used.)


I pre-heated the oven to 350 deg. and baked the bread for 40 to 45 minutes. 

Keywords
breadrecipebaking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket