Making bread without milk or eggs

I named this creation "Survival Bread" because I wanted to see if it was possible to make bread without perishable or refrigerated items. Its not like the bread you are used to, but its still good.



1 cup Flour

1/8 cup Sugar

1 tbls Salt

1 tbls Baking Powder

1/2 tbls Yeast

1 tbls Corn Starch (in the video, I scooped up more than a table spoon, but I did not use all of it)

1/4 cup Oil

1 cup Water (I used 1 cup of water in the video, however, less can be used.)







I pre-heated the oven to 350 deg. and baked the bread for 40 to 45 minutes.