Drink Along 55 Modern Times Orderville Hazy Mosaic IPA 4.0/5

Agave Ed came by with a nice hazy mosaic IPA from Modern TimesShe runs 7.2 for the ABV, 75 IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye 5.

"Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. The resulting beer is immensely rad, with an unmistakable bangin’ aroma and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. The cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character, inviting your taste buds to join a drum circle of flavor in a magical forest of hops."

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us,

Agave Ed & E

Skal!

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr