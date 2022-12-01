Create New Account
Drink Along 55 Modern Times Orderville Hazy Mosaic IPA 4.0/5
Agave Ed came by with a nice hazy mosaic IPA from Modern TimesShe runs 7.2 for the ABV, 75 IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye 5.

"Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. The resulting beer is immensely rad, with an unmistakable bangin’ aroma and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. The cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character, inviting your taste buds to join a drum circle of flavor in a magical forest of hops."

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us,

Agave Ed & E

Skal!

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

