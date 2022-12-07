Create New Account
The Ambitions Behind Xi Jinping’s Zero-Covid Campaign
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/566542

In his Grand Live Broadcast on December 4th, Miles Guo said that a fellow fighter inside the communist system broke the news to him that Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech inside the army that his Zero-Covid policy is the political wisdom of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) to wrestle with Western politics and is the most effective way to deal with American imperialism.

