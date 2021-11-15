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PRO ATHLETES, REFEREES AND REPORTERS SUFFER VACCIDENTS ON LIVE TELEVISION.
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262 views • November 15, 2021
Source: Alien Wars. People are so brainwashed and afraid of seeing something or hearing something that will "pop their bubble" that they ignore the obvious. More you may want to know about:
The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sPDrwBF1MZYM/
The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sPDrwBF1MZYM/
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