For nurses: the nice version - College textbook time: 'sustainable' healthcare systems MBAN Fully Deployed since 2018
Nonvaxer420
Published Yesterday

WIRELESS BODY AREA

NETWORKS: A NEW

PARADIGM OF PERSONAL

SMART HEALTH.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://smartcities.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/SCWhitePaper-WirelessBodyAreaNetworks.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjK0ZSjoc6EAxUOvokEHZ1QBasQFnoECBAQBg&usg=AOvVaw1aJtSE_Gdin29ELi4IQmAo

.

Medical Body Area Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+Body+Area+Networks&sca_esv=8e2900279786af30&udm=2&prmd=ivnsmbtz&sxsrf=ACQVn0-AgzR_xYfJ5-sSNOyRia8zFz0DrQ:1709131108491&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi9jeLEoc6EAxVfk4kEHdQRDQgQ0pQJCB4&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63#sbfbu=1&pi=medical%20Body%20Area%20Networks

.

(2013) Great Future Foreseen for Wireless Body Sensors

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/16381-great-future-foreseen-for-wireless-body-sensors


(2018) Passive Hardware Considerations for Medical Body Area Network Transceivers

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

The Digital Twin in Medicine: A Key to the Future of Healthcare? - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9330225/

.

cov-wban nih

https://www.google.com/search?q=cov-wban+nih&sca_esv=0dcc3d4151cae03d&sxsrf=ACQVn0_dSqwtom6O0H_HYU84I52plQizVQ%3A1709136483751&source=hp&ei=Y1rfZcLnK-jx0PEPhsewgAY&oq=cov&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIDY292KgIIADIEECMYJzIIEAAYgAQYsQMyCBAAGIAEGLEDMgsQABiABBixAxiDATILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEyCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBMgsQABiABBixAxiDATIFEAAYgARI8RlQvQhYwA5wAXgAkAEAmAFyoAHGAqoBAzAuM7gBAcgBAPgBAZgCBKACpQOoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEY0QPCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICChAjGIAEGIoFGCeYAx2SBwMxLjM&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=cov-wban%20nih

.

(2022) S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0117th Congress (2021-2022)

'The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is [biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product]'

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

@RandPaul 🖕

"biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product"


How do they get crispr-nanotech in the meds legally?

https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1759793430006317435?t=OpGYhdkohVE7y3YbE-BEXw&s=19

.

Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems

https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891

.

Here is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they areHere is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they are using against you!


https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335185823_Biomedical_Signals_and_Sensors_III_Linking_Electric_Biosignals_and_Biomedical_Sensors

