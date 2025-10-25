Feast of Tabernacles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last Jewish feast of the year celebrated with the ingathering harvests. The final harvests include the grapes 🍇 and 🫒 olives. But these two must go through the winepress and the olive press to be accepted. This is paralleled with the lake of fire 🔥 and brimstone or sulfur experience. In the end, God will be all in all. 1 Corinthians 15:22-28.