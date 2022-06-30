Fossil fuel cars to be phased out by 2035

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RT.
June 30, 2022
As Russia began to limit energy supplies to Germany and other European countries due to their sanctions on Moscow, EU countries have agreed on suggestions to fight climate change, backing a proposal to phase out of new fossil fuel car sales by 2035.
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