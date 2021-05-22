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10 Ways to Clean Drinking Water After Disaster
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11846 views • May 22, 2021
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Canadian Prepper
#prepping #survival #water
This is the most important preparedness item that gets very little attention in the preparedness community but its the first thing you will be seeking when it all goes down. In this video we go over 10 ways you can purify, filter and make water drinkable. We discuss how to make a water filter, prepping water filtration, survival water storage etc.
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Waterbob
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Steripen (UV filter)
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Water Brick
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*Shopping through above links may earn channel a small commission to support making more videos, it doesnt cost you any more than it normally would.
Canadian Prepper
#prepping #survival #water
This is the most important preparedness item that gets very little attention in the preparedness community but its the first thing you will be seeking when it all goes down. In this video we go over 10 ways you can purify, filter and make water drinkable. We discuss how to make a water filter, prepping water filtration, survival water storage etc.
Parabolic Solar Cookers
https://amzn.to/3fILCKT
Lifestraw
https://amzn.to/3rQso8A
Reverse Osmosis
https://amzn.to/31NzeRH
Berkey water filters
https://canadianpreparedness.com/sear...
MSR Guardian Water Filter
https://canadianpreparedness.com/prod...
Waterbob
https://amzn.to/2Oj0552
Steripen (UV filter)
https://canadianpreparedness.com/prod...
Water Brick
https://amzn.to/31ItSqY
*Shopping through above links may earn channel a small commission to support making more videos, it doesnt cost you any more than it normally would.
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