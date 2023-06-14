Create New Account
The most beautiful molecule is a longevity gamechanger 🔬 Meta-Analysis of Carbon 60 Fullerenes
Buckminster Fullerenes are sixty carbon atoms indestructibly arrayed in a soccer ball shape that holds the promise of increasing longevity by up to 90%.The important thing to understand when researching C60 is that it's a quintessential research chemical, it lacks rigorous human clinical trials evaluating its anti-aging effects. Generally, I urge skepticism of research chemicals, I usually recommend that biohackers first use Mitochondrial support supplements, Adaptogenic herbs, or well-researched Nootropics like the Racetams but C60 really stands out among research chemicals because of its virtually non-existent toxicity. The research done at labs and universities around the world makes me confident that there's no significant downside to the stuff and the anecdotal evidence is abundant indicating that it could be a real longevity gamechanger.


Read Meta-Analysis 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/232-carbon-60

Order 💲 C60

ESS60 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/MyVitalC

C60Supply.com https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60Supply

C60+CBD https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-CBD

Indigo Herbs (EU & UK) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/C60-EU-UK

