How & Why Body, Blood & Bacteria Change Their Form & Function
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago

DrRobertYoung


Listen and learn as Dr. Robert O. Young explains the science of pleomorphism or biological transformation of plant, animal and human matter.


"There is only one thing in life that is constant and the is change" -

Dr. Robert O. Young


To learn more about the work, reserach and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com


To support the work and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young for nano-colloidal research go to: www.givesendgo.com/reserach


emfscienceeducationchangenanotechnologyzeolitebloodmoldbacteriabodyyeasttransformationformoxidecovid vaccinedrrobertyounggraphenemicroscopypleomorphismmasterpeace

