How & Why Body, Blood & Bacteria Change Their Form & Function

Listen and learn as Dr. Robert O. Young explains the science of pleomorphism or biological transformation of plant, animal and human matter.
"There is only one thing in life that is constant and the is change" -
Dr. Robert O. Young
To learn more about the work, reserach and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com
To support the work and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young for nano-colloidal research go to: www.givesendgo.com/reserach
