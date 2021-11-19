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Aryan race selection process of the HLA-DRB1*04-01gene.
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258 views • November 19, 2021
The Aryan race is an obsolete historical race concept which emerged in the late 19th century to describe people of Indo-European heritage as a racial grouping. The theory has been widely rejected and disproved since no anthropological, historical or archaeological evidence exists.
The concept derives from the notion that the original speakers of the Indo-European languages and their descendants up to the present day constitute a distinctive race or subrace of the Caucasian race.
The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccines were created in the lab paid for by Aryans after discovering that peoples with the HLA-DRB1*04-01 gene are largely immune if healthy. The peoples with this HLA-DRB1*04-01 gene are genetically from North Western Europe.
The concept derives from the notion that the original speakers of the Indo-European languages and their descendants up to the present day constitute a distinctive race or subrace of the Caucasian race.
The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccines were created in the lab paid for by Aryans after discovering that peoples with the HLA-DRB1*04-01 gene are largely immune if healthy. The peoples with this HLA-DRB1*04-01 gene are genetically from North Western Europe.
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