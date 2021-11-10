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Call: Illuminati Satanic Symbols Exposed: The Obelisk [12.06.2021]
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133 views • November 10, 2021
Illuminati Symbols Exposed: The Obelisk also known as ball's shaft is measures at 666 inches wide and 6,666 feet high, must be a coincidence of course, Its the symbol of the new world order and the ushering in of The antichrist.
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683 views Jun 12, 2021
A Call For An Uprising - 630 subscribers
https://youtu.be/XmfAgobt_pU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWIDi8uxbUs9qVeVI_7FhBA
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