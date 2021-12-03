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Romanian politician demands EU disclose full details of shadowy contracts with vaccine companies
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200 views • December 03, 2021
Christian Terhes, a member of the European Parliament, has revealed that Europeans are being subjected to COVID vaccines, without knowing what is in them, as injection producers only released a significantly redacted version of the contract made with the EU, after months of parliamentary tensions.
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