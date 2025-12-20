15 CRIMINALS WITH BADGES BLOCK TRAFFIC & UNLAWFULLY ATTACK & ARREST HOMELESS VET

Police have gotten to be too violent, too Criminal, and too unaccountable to exists. The Courts are complicit with their crimes.





NO AMERICAN is "Treated EQUALLY under the Law" when compared to Police

The two-tiered "JUST-US SYSTEM" violates the Bill of Rights DAILY





These badge wearing CRIMINALS need to go to PRISON when they commit crimes! NO AMERICAN is supposed to be "Above the Law," but oddly enough, the Police are, judges are, political #Parasites are!





"The Rule of Law" is useless and illegitimate if it is not applied

EQUALLY AND FAIRLY ON ALL AMERICANS! It's just that simple





These people are supposed to exist to "Protect and Serve" THE PUBLIC

But instead, they "Protect and Serve #Bankers, and the political parasites they control. They protect the #Pedophiles as they arrest people for feeding the homeless





Police THINK that they are your MASTER

And YOU are the servant!





Police need to go extinct before something really bad happens to them!

Because to be honest, I'll cheer if one gets clipped! Because I KNOW with 100% certainty, that he deserved it





Government is nothing more than a highly #OrganizedCrime ring that operates "Above the Law" because the "Courts" are a part of their criminal operation, and have FAILED every American!





The founders would have already hung all of these criminals...

I wonder why we are so slow coming around???





Police literally wear a demonic sigil pinned to their chest!

They are OPENLY SHOWING YOU WHO THEY SERVE!





A "lawsuit" is not ever going to get JUSTICE!

The TAXPAYERS will be punished for what the criminal police officers do

How is THAT justice???





Police need to be

CHARGED CRIMINALLY EVERY TIME THEY VIOLATE THE LAW just like every other American would be! Matter of fact.... I don't think that the courts should even be notified when a defendant is law enforcement!





Until EVERY AMERICAN is treated equally and fairly under the law

we just have a banana republic... More of a Plantation,

where YOU are the ni**er #Slave





It's wholly unacceptable

And it's INTOLERABLE





I'm willing to fight and die for justice!

Are you?





original video:

Cops Attack Veteran's Dog - HUGE Lawsuit

https://youtu.be/FRjYag2srDw