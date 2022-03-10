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SHOPPING CENTERS EMPLOY DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIENS WITH IMPUNITY WHILE TRESPASSING AMERICANS LOOKING FOR WORK!
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50 views • March 10, 2022
RACIST, FOREIGN BROWN SUPREMACISTS DON'T WORK WITH US "GRINGOS".
FEDS BUY THEM BRAND NEW TRUCKS WITH OUR TAX $$$ AND DON'T MANDATE THEY TAKE THE JABS & WEAR FACE DIAPERS.
RICH SHOPPING CENTER OWNERS SKIM OFF THE TAX $$ FOR EACH ILLEGAL ALIEN.
This is in super rich trust fund Scottsdale Arizona aka "Snobsdale" populated strictly by super entitled Karens & Darrens. Since I am a low income white guy wearing a backpack, I was stalked by mall security, grayhawk community patrol and Scottsdale police just for walking in the shopping center asking for work. Apparently, the "worker shortage" is a cover for replacing US workers with more nonwhite preferred, illegal aliens.
HAD ENOUGH YET?
FEDS BUY THEM BRAND NEW TRUCKS WITH OUR TAX $$$ AND DON'T MANDATE THEY TAKE THE JABS & WEAR FACE DIAPERS.
RICH SHOPPING CENTER OWNERS SKIM OFF THE TAX $$ FOR EACH ILLEGAL ALIEN.
This is in super rich trust fund Scottsdale Arizona aka "Snobsdale" populated strictly by super entitled Karens & Darrens. Since I am a low income white guy wearing a backpack, I was stalked by mall security, grayhawk community patrol and Scottsdale police just for walking in the shopping center asking for work. Apparently, the "worker shortage" is a cover for replacing US workers with more nonwhite preferred, illegal aliens.
HAD ENOUGH YET?
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