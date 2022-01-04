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Woman calls out Trudeau for treason.
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450 views • January 04, 2022
Woman calls out the illegitimate bastard child of Fidel Castro, aka the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Turdeau, for treason.
'You've sold us out to globalism', she says.
'You're not working for Canada'
'How much are they paying you'
She goes on....
'What did we used to do with traitors, Mr Turdeau?'
'We used to hang them'
'You're doing the very same thing'
Round of humongous applause for this awesomr freedom fighter.
DavidHarrisJnr.com
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'You've sold us out to globalism', she says.
'You're not working for Canada'
'How much are they paying you'
She goes on....
'What did we used to do with traitors, Mr Turdeau?'
'We used to hang them'
'You're doing the very same thing'
Round of humongous applause for this awesomr freedom fighter.
DavidHarrisJnr.com
Subscribe and Join Roobs Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
- Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Truthbook - https://truthbook.social/Roobz
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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