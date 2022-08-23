Defacing a nation that was under Yahweh Elohim - Satan’s effort to destroy the image of god

Defacing a nation that was under Yahweh Elohim

In this discussion we will talk about how they (big pharma) have an agenda to change man’s genetics, and how big pharma are working with Satan to deface and destroy us the image of god.





Talking points

Emmanuelle lakonga new video on changing our genetics to crave first pig meat and then human flesh

- gain of function research: the vaccines do change your genetics





References:

People's Tastebuds being CHANGED? The Simpsons reveal "Unholy Burgers" will TURN man to BEAST

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM9Nw3PoWfM&t=998s



