The Hospital Murdered Her Father

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"Her anger is shared. They murdered her father, like they murdered millions in hospitals. They inhumanely isolated and starved them, then were given remdesevir. It takes 5 days of remdesevir to shutdown the organs. Then they report them as dying of Covid. This ladies anger is absolutely justified and heartbreaking 💔. When are the trials for this?"
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