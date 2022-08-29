X22 REPORT Ep. 2860b - Plants Need Water, Think Espionage Act, The Message Must Be Direct

Ep. 2860b - Plants Need Water, Think Espionage Act, The Message Must Be Direct

Trump set the stage and flipped the script on the [DS]. Were the FBI whistleblowers plants, did they feed the [DS] information so they would raid Mar-a-Lago? The [DS] is now working out of fear. The patriots have all the leverage and when the time is right the information will be declassified to by-pass the fake news. Those who took document that do not have clearance have committed espionage.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

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