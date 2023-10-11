Create New Account
THE TANK GUY TAKES TO THE SEAS IN WAR THUNDER, APRIL FUN!
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday

With a nod to that day which passed where fools fool, I step aboard BOATS! And even FLY! Yes you will see me fly a plane, for the first time in over a year. Boats may be easier than Tanks and its well worth a checkout if you like them too, I have some fun here after a long time ashore.

Keywords
technologygamingtanks100warthunderpanzer

