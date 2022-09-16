091322 HONEY AUSTEN SAYS GET 13 FOODS TO USE DAILY N STOCK EASILY

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HONEY AUSTEN SAYS GET 13 FOODS TO USE DAILY N STOCK EASILY. Get used to eating some things that you may have to eat latter on. The economy is in the pooper... and will continue to spiral down for years. These items are fairly easy to obtain right now, so double your purchases while you can. Mix in canned meat, veggies and fruit... and life may not be beautiful... but will be bearable!