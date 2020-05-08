© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G: The EMF Readings Are Off The Charts! – New Study Links 5G & Coronavirus
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • May 08, 2020
Weapons expert and inventor Mark Steele, along with Sons of Liberty’s Health and Wellness expert Kate Shemirani went to London on Thursday and took electromagnetic readings in the middle of the city around the newly installed 5G antennas on top of lamp posts and the results were just as expected, meaning that the government is lying to the people about what 5G is actually emitting. However, it's not just London that this is happening in and a new study is out showing a direct correlation between 5G and coronavirus.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/5g-the-emf-readings-are-off-the-charts-new-study-links-5g-coronavirus/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/5g-the-emf-readings-are-off-the-charts-new-study-links-5g-coronavirus/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.