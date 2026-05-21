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⚛️ Daniel Davis: Iran never had nuclear weapons program
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⚛️ Daniel Davis: Iran never had nuclear weapons program
💬 "There is no nuclear weapon. There never was," former US Army officer and analyst Daniel L. Davis says.
He explains that Iran's nuclear energy program was set back by Israeli strikes, but the intellectual capacity remains. Surprisingly, Iran hasn't raced to build a bomb—even after the war started.
Several experts say Iran still believes a bomb would cause a nuclear arms race, making their security even worse, he notes.
💬 "So, when you keep saying that you're predicating this whole war on something that doesn't exist, then you're also predicating getting out on something that doesn't exist, too, making it more difficult for us to withdraw."
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