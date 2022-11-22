‘Died Suddenly’: “This has been well planned. This is Agenda 2030. This is the Great Reset.”

Whistleblower flight surgeon Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, “It’s my professional medical opinion, that this is a bioweapon, and this was a bioweapon unleashed on humanity with the intent to depopulate and control the population of the world.”





Whistleblower and UK undertaker John O’Looney, “This has been well planned. This is Agenda 2030. This is the Great Reset.”





MUST WATCH: 'Died Suddenly' full documentary: https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html