Works of the Flesh (Episode 1: Adultery)

Sexual immorality includes any sexual activity outside of marriage, such as adultery, fornication, and same-sex relations. It is a violation of God's design for sex, which is to be enjoyed within the context of marriage.
The following are Bible supporting verses:
o "Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but whoever sins sexually sins against their own body." (1 Corinthians 6:18)
o "Fornicators and adulterers God will judge." (Hebrews 13:4)
o "Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers." (Hebrews 13:4)
