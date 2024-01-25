Create New Account
DISEASE X: A WARNING, OR A THREAT?
Scriptural Scrutiny
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/disease-x-a-warning-or-a-threat/

As the WHO and media attempt to keep the public in fear with the threat of an unknown disease, we breakdown what ‘disease X’ really symbolizes. Meanwhile, gain-of-function experiments continue to put humanity in great peril.

POSTED: January 19, 2024

whogain-of-functiondiseasex

