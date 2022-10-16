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The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp
WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt
Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3RodymQ
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Why You Should Never Be Taking Binders When Taking MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution)
Many people who take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) take binders such as advanced TRS, zeolite, activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and various other binders are not aware that you should never be taking binders when taking MMS and why.
So I have made this video "How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution)" to make you fully aware of why you should not take binders when taking MMS.
If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
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