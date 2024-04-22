Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another spinning seizure has been caught on security camera at a convenience store 💉☠️
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
1176 views
Published Monday

Another spinning seizure has been caught on security camera at a convenience store.

These types of seizures have never been captured on film prior to the experimental vaccine rollout.

It looks like they see something before they die. 💉☠️

Source @Covid BC

Keywords
seizurevaxxspinner

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket