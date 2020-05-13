We Were Right On Target Over Three Years Ago On The Virus Vaccine Game Of DynPort

How A Company Cashed In On AnthraxFuad Hibri (born March 2, 1958) is a German-American businessman and philanthropist, and founder of Emergent BioSolutions.How Big Pharma Is About To Profit Again Off CrisisEl-Hibri worked most of his career in the telecommunications industry. Between graduate school and working for BioPort and Emergent, he worked abroad, in countries including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela and El Salvador.[6]El-Hibri served as president of Digicel from August 2000 to February 2005. He served as the president of East West Resources Corporation from September 1990 to January 2004.He was a member of the senior management team of Speywood, LTD. in the United Kingdom and organized and directed the management buyout of Porton Products Ltd. El-Hibri reorganized Porton, and was advisor to the senior management team involved in the oversight of operations and served as a senior associate and resident project manager at Booz Allen Hamilton and as a manager of Citicorp in New York City (Mergers and Acquisitions), and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Operations and Credit).El-Hibri has been chairman of East West Resources Corporation, a venture capital and financial consulting firm, since June 1990. He served as the chairman of Digicel Holdings from August 2000 to October 2006. He serves as executive chairman of the board of Emergent BioDefense Operations Lansing Inc.Emergent BioSolutions and BioPortEl-Hibri has been the Emergent BioSolutions board of directors executive chairman since April 2012. He was both the board chairman and the CEO of the company from 2004 to 2012. He was the board chairman and CEO of BioPort Corporation from 1998 to 2004. Emergent acquired BioPort in 2004.[3]His main role as the chairman of Emergent is to develop corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions.[7]After the 2001 anthrax attacks, some conspiracy theorists posted Internet websites that tried to imply that El-Hibri was connected to Osama Bin Laden and was connected to the anthrax attacks. USA Today interviewed El-Hibri in 2004 for an article about Muslim CEOs of companies helping to fight terrorism, and wrote, "El-Hibri calls the Web sites annoying and jokes that he's lucky to be in the vaccination business so that he can inoculate himself from the pain of accusers who can't be confronted."[1]When El-Hibri was the CEO of BioPort (which eventually become Emergent BioSolutions[3]), BioPort recruited Admiral William Crowe, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to serve on the board of directors.[1]